Meet Wood County schools’ next superintendent

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Christie Willis, Wood County schools’ Assistant Superintendent of Teaching, Learning and Accountability has officially been chosen as the system’s next superintendent.

She tells us the moment she found out she was chosen was surreal.

Willis is a long-time educator, having served in the field for 24 years. Throughout that time, she’s been in both teaching and administrative roles, from being a principal, an assistant principal, a special ed teacher, among other positions.

She went to WVUP, has a degree in elementary education, and has multiple certifications in special education.

Willis said, “It wasn’t so much about being superintendent. It was about making a difference in education and, moving up through the administrative ranks, this was a natural next step.”

Willis said she’s excited to serve the community she grew up in.

She will officially step into the position on July 1st of this year.

