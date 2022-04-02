Ohio Boys, West Virginia Girls come out victorious in B.A.C.F. games

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

For the first time since 2019, the Battle Against Cystic Fibrosis All-Star basketball games were held at the Rod Oldham Athletic Center at Parkersburg South High School.

The girls got the night started, as it was a defensive battle that came down to the wire, but West Virginia came out on top by the score of 56-55. Parkersburg Catholic’s Leslie Huffman was named as the M.V.P. for West Virginia, and for Ohio, it was Warren’s Abbie Smith who was the M.V.P.

The boys game took place afterwards, and it was a much higher scoring game, as Team Ohio got the win over Team West Virginia 116-100. Collin James of Morgan High School was named the M.V.P. for the Ohio boys, and Grant Barnhart from St. Marys High School was the M.V.P. for Team West Virginia.

The boys had a three point and dunk contest at halftime of the girls game. Bryson Singer from Parkersburg High School was victorious in the dunk contest, and St. Marys’ Grant Barnhart won the 3-point shootout.

The girls held a three-point contest of their own at halftime of the boys game, and Hannah Archer from Fort Frye High School was victorious. Josey Moore, from St. Marys High School, placed in second.

