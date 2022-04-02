Advertisement

Ohio Boys, West Virginia Girls come out victorious in B.A.C.F. games

The Girls basketball teams from West Virginia and Ohio pose after the game
The Girls basketball teams from West Virginia and Ohio pose after the game(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

For the first time since 2019, the Battle Against Cystic Fibrosis All-Star basketball games were held at the Rod Oldham Athletic Center at Parkersburg South High School.

The girls got the night started, as it was a defensive battle that came down to the wire, but West Virginia came out on top by the score of 56-55. Parkersburg Catholic’s Leslie Huffman was named as the M.V.P. for West Virginia, and for Ohio, it was Warren’s Abbie Smith who was the M.V.P.

The boys game took place afterwards, and it was a much higher scoring game, as Team Ohio got the win over Team West Virginia 116-100. Collin James of Morgan High School was named the M.V.P. for the Ohio boys, and Grant Barnhart from St. Marys High School was the M.V.P. for Team West Virginia.

The boys had a three point and dunk contest at halftime of the girls game. Bryson Singer from Parkersburg High School was victorious in the dunk contest, and St. Marys’ Grant Barnhart won the 3-point shootout.

The girls held a three-point contest of their own at halftime of the boys game, and Hannah Archer from Fort Frye High School was victorious. Josey Moore, from St. Marys High School, placed in second.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derek Taylor has been charged with murder for the death of Cory Friend. Taylor allegedly...
Parkersburg man’s malicious assault charge upgraded to a murder charge
An 18-year-old named Sierah Caldwell is indicted for attempted murder in Washington County.
Caldwell sentenced for attempted felonious assault
A jury in West Virginia has awarded more than $17 million in a medical malpractice lawsuit to a...
W. Va. man left paralyzed after spine surgery wins $17M verdict
A Parkersburg man pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana.
Parkersburg Man Pleads Guilty to Role in Drug Conspiracy
Man’s body found by kayakers on Hocking River

Latest News

Scores from March 30
Scoreboard: March 30, 2022
Baseball scores from March 29
Scoreboard: March 29, 2022
LouMasi signs with Wesleyan College
LouMasi Lott signs with West Virginia Wesleyan College
WVSWA announces all-state team
West Virginia Class AA All-State girl’s basketball teams announced