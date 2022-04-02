Righditarod hosted by ‘Right Path for Washington County’ at the Belpre Kroger

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The event today was held for the Right Path to collect food for those who suffer food insecurity.

All proceeds and items collected today will be donated to food pantries in Washington County.

Due to the pandemic this is the first time in two years that the Right Path was able to gather and help collect food items and for Coordinator Cathy Harper today was an exciting day.

“Oh my gosh it was so exciting because you know we understand how important it is to address the issues of hunger in our county and there are too many kids that go to be hungry at night. The right path is all about prevention but it’s healthy mind, spirit and body and a lot of that begins with food,” said Harper.

Harper also says that next year they plan on hosting the righditarod around this time of year at the Belpre Kroger.

