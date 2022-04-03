Annual fishing derby returns to Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley was well-represented on Saturday as people sunk their hooks trying to catch some trout at the annual fishing derby on Saturday.

The derby took place between Central Avenue and Waverly Road in Williamstown. The event was sponsored by CarWrex Collision Center.

Fishing started around noon on Saturday with the zero to five-year-old group and lasted until around 6 p.m. when the final adult group wrapped up. Age groups were staggered every 30 minutes.

There was also a 50/50 raffle, food and the CarWrex dinosaur was on display for attendees to enjoy.

Event operator Loren Cullum stocked the lake with 2,000 pounds of trout last week. He hoped the fish would be hungry for Saturday’s event.

Cullum hopes to have the event again next year right around April Fool’s Day as always.

