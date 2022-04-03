Mary’s House is holding a smoked chicken and pork dinner in Beverly, Ohio

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Beverly is hosting a smoked chicken and pork dinner for a Mary’s house fundraiser.

Mary’s house is a home for expecting mothers who are seeking help and information on how to care for themselves and their children.

The proceeds from this fundraiser will go towards the upkeep and function on the house for expecting mothers.

Board member Yvonne Huck says it’s always an excitement to be able to give to those in need.

“There has been an excitement for Mary’s house from the very beginning when it was started in 2015, the building of it. It’s been an amazing work to get it all done and built. Of course these dinners they go to generate the funds to run this and be able to do this and make it happen,” said Huck.

Mary’s House will hold other fundraising events such as a golf out on June 25, a tea party and many other events.

You can find out this information and more at maryshousoh.org or call 740-559-2254.

