Children’s Home Society getting people aware of child abuse

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - April is Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Organizations like the Children’s Home Society say it is taking steps to make people aware of how they can help.

The Children’s Home Society says noticing sleep habits, eating habits behavior, and more can help you spot abuse.

Officials with the non-profit are also placing pinwheels outside.

It’s a symbol for child abuse prevention.

“We use pinwheels as a symbol to bring awareness that every child deserves a happy childhood. Pinwheels are just kind of a whimsical toy that is a symbol since 2008. We want people to see that blowing in the wind and realizing that they also can also take a turn in making a difference when they see those pinwheels turn,” says program coordinator, Lisa Weaver.

You can click on this link for more information.

And you can dial the number, 1-800-352-6513. Or call 911 if you believe a child is being neglected or in danger.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.