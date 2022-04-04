Community tool shed opens to the public in Parkersburg on April 11

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The first ever community toolshed in West Virginia will open in Parkersburg on April 11.

April 11 is also the date when residents are allowed to begin submitting applications to become a member of this toolshed.

The toolshed is only available to those who live in Parkersburg.

It will be based on a yearly subscription fee and will be available from the opening date until November 30th each year.

Development projects administrator, Drew Thomas, says the toolshed that has been talked about for years started as a way to help those looking to work to on their houses.

“We wanted to make sure we could give people access for helping out their properties as best as they can. Not having the tools is not really a reason anymore. Hopefully we can help a few people out with this,” said Thomas.

Community service Block Grant Director, Kayla Morris, believes this project can spread to other West Virginia counties and be the start to a more beautiful West Virginia.

“I definitely think that it’s something that could spread throughout communities in West Virginia.” said Morris.

For more information you can call community resources at 304-485-5525 or visit their website at cricap.org.

