Advertisement

Community tool shed opens to the public in Parkersburg on April 11

WTAP News @ 5- Community Toolshed
By Kheron Alston
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The first ever community toolshed in West Virginia will open in Parkersburg on April 11.

April 11 is also the date when residents are allowed to begin submitting applications to become a member of this toolshed.

The toolshed is only available to those who live in Parkersburg.

It will be based on a yearly subscription fee and will be available from the opening date until November 30th each year.

Development projects administrator, Drew Thomas, says the toolshed that has been talked about for years started as a way to help those looking to work to on their houses.

“We wanted to make sure we could give people access for helping out their properties as best as they can. Not having the tools is not really a reason anymore. Hopefully we can help a few people out with this,” said Thomas.

Community service Block Grant Director, Kayla Morris, believes this project can spread to other West Virginia counties and be the start to a more beautiful West Virginia.

“I definitely think that it’s something that could spread throughout communities in West Virginia.” said Morris.

For more information you can call community resources at 304-485-5525 or visit their website at cricap.org.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local law enforcement agencies held a press briefing on the warrant sweep Friday afternoon.
Local law enforcement conducts extensive warrant sweep
Cory Glen Friend Obit
Obituary: Friend, Cory Glen
People of the Mid-Ohio Valley returned for the Fishing Derby in Williamstown.
Annual fishing derby returns to Williamstown
Mary's House holding a smoked chicken and pork fundraiser
Mary’s House is holding a smoked chicken and pork dinner in Beverly, Ohio
Christie Willis is a long-time educator, having served in the field for 24 years.
Meet Wood County schools’ next superintendent

Latest News

Former Parkersburg City Council member Eric Barber pleads not guilty to multiple charges...
Eric Barber’s sentencing rescheduled until June
Bond items discussed at Wood County BOE
Wood County Schools to hold meetings on upcoming bond issue
Belpre Fire
Multiple fire departments battling house fire in Belpre
In a filing Monday, Senate President Matt Huffman and House Speaker and Ohio Redisricting...
GOP leaders: No contempt in 4th set of Ohio legislative maps