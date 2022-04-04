County Commission April 4- Wood County Senior Citizens Center Update

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On today’s County Commission agenda was an update from Wood County Senior Citizens Center’s Executive Director Kelly Goedel.

She gave a service delivery comparison from 2018 to 2021 that the Center provided. This included meals distributed within their building, transportation and in-home services.

Through the years of the pandemic the Center saw a lull in new members but saw an increase in meals distributed.

Goedel also went into how difficult it was to have to turn away clients but the center’s board believed it was in everyone’s best interest.

“We were making decisions based on the best interest of them and safety. It was hard to ask them not to come and close down but as you can see from the numbers we jumped dramatically with the amount of service we ended up providing when it came to nutrition,” Goedel said.

The Wood County Senior Citizens Association is looking to expand their services and their impact on the community through additional buildings to serve more patients.

