Advertisement

County Commission April 4- Wood County Senior Citizens Center Update

WTAP News @ 5- Update on WC Senior Citizens Center
By Kheron Alston
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On today’s County Commission agenda was an update from Wood County Senior Citizens Center’s Executive Director Kelly Goedel.

She gave a service delivery comparison from 2018 to 2021 that the Center provided. This included meals distributed within their building, transportation and in-home services.

Through the years of the pandemic the Center saw a lull in new members but saw an increase in meals distributed.

Goedel also went into how difficult it was to have to turn away clients but the center’s board believed it was in everyone’s best interest.

“We were making decisions based on the best interest of them and safety. It was hard to ask them not to come and close down but as you can see from the numbers we jumped dramatically with the amount of service we ended up providing when it came to nutrition,” Goedel said.

The Wood County Senior Citizens Association is looking to expand their services and their impact on the community through additional buildings to serve more patients.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local law enforcement agencies held a press briefing on the warrant sweep Friday afternoon.
Local law enforcement conducts extensive warrant sweep
Cory Glen Friend Obit
Obituary: Friend, Cory Glen
People of the Mid-Ohio Valley returned for the Fishing Derby in Williamstown.
Annual fishing derby returns to Williamstown
Mary's House holding a smoked chicken and pork fundraiser
Mary’s House is holding a smoked chicken and pork dinner in Beverly, Ohio
Christie Willis is a long-time educator, having served in the field for 24 years.
Meet Wood County schools’ next superintendent

Latest News

Former Parkersburg City Council member Eric Barber pleads not guilty to multiple charges...
Eric Barber’s sentencing rescheduled until June
Bond items discussed at Wood County BOE
Wood County Schools to hold meetings on upcoming bond issue
Community toolshed applications open on April 11
Community tool shed opens to the public in Parkersburg on April 11
Belpre Fire
Multiple fire departments battling house fire in Belpre