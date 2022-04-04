Advertisement

Eric Barber’s sentencing rescheduled until June

WTAP News @ 5 - Barber sentencing delayed
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Former Parkersburg City Council member Eric Barber will have to wait a little longer to be sentenced for his actions on January 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol.

Barber was originally scheduled to be sentenced on March 31, 2022.

According to court documents, Barber’s sentencing hearing is now scheduled for June 1st at 10 a.m.

One of Barber’s lawyers had a conflicting trial near the same date.

Barber’s sentencing had already been moved from March 31st to May 12th. That delay was due to a death in the family of one of Barber’s lawyers.

Barber was originally charged with five crimes in connection with the Capitol riots: entering and remaining on restricted grounds, disorderly conduct on restricted grounds, disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, parading in the Capitol building, and theft.

Barber pleads guilty to two charges in Capitol riots case

He pleaded guilty to the parading and to the theft charge in exchange for having the other three charges dropped.

