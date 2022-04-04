GOP leaders: No contempt in 4th set of Ohio legislative maps

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio’s two most powerful legislators are telling the Ohio Supreme Court that they should not be held in contempt for leading the charge to push through a fourth set of GOP-drawn legislative maps to meet a court-imposed deadline.

In a filing Monday, Senate President Matt Huffman and House Speaker and Ohio Redisricting Commission co-chair Bob Cupp, both Republicans, said the fourth map is not in contempt, ``It is compliance.’’

They argued that they met every point of the high court’s order.

Voting rights and Democratic groups allege the panel thwarted orders to avoid partisan gerrymandering.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.