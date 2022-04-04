Advertisement

GOP leaders: No contempt in 4th set of Ohio legislative maps

In a filing Monday, Senate President Matt Huffman and House Speaker and Ohio Redisricting...
In a filing Monday, Senate President Matt Huffman and House Speaker and Ohio Redisricting Commission co-chair Bob Cupp, both Republicans, said the fourth map is not in contempt, ``It is compliance.’’(WTVG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio’s two most powerful legislators are telling the Ohio Supreme Court that they should not be held in contempt for leading the charge to push through a fourth set of GOP-drawn legislative maps to meet a court-imposed deadline.

They argued that they met every point of the high court’s order.

Voting rights and Democratic groups allege the panel thwarted orders to avoid partisan gerrymandering.

