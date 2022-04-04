Advertisement

Kirsten Kroft officially signs with Muskingum University

Kirsten Kroft signs with Muskingum
Kirsten Kroft signs with Muskingum(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

Kirsten Kroft, a track and field athlete from Marietta high school has officially signed with Muskingum University to continue her athletic and academic career.

Kirsten has been competing for the Marietta Tigers track and field team throughout her high school career, and now all that hard work has paid off as she will be able to continue the sport she loves at the next level.

Before she leaves Marietta, she has one more track and field season to finish with the Tigers before taking to the track for the Muskies.

