Multiple fire departments battling house fire in Belpre
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - According to Washington County authorities, a structure fire has broken out on Stone Road in Belpre.
Belpre Fire Department is the lead department on the scene while Blennerhasset and Dunham fire departments also responded to the scene.
We have a reporter on the scene and will update the story as we get more details.
