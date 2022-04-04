Advertisement

Multiple fire departments battling house fire in Belpre

Belpre Fire
Belpre Fire(Mitchell Blahut)
By Andrew Noll and Mitchell Blahut
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - According to Washington County authorities, a structure fire has broken out on Stone Road in Belpre.

Belpre Fire Department is the lead department on the scene while Blennerhasset and Dunham fire departments also responded to the scene.

We have a reporter on the scene and will update the story as we get more details.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local law enforcement agencies held a press briefing on the warrant sweep Friday afternoon.
Local law enforcement conducts extensive warrant sweep
Cory Glen Friend Obit
Obituary: Friend, Cory Glen
People of the Mid-Ohio Valley returned for the Fishing Derby in Williamstown.
Annual fishing derby returns to Williamstown
Mary's House holding a smoked chicken and pork fundraiser
Mary’s House is holding a smoked chicken and pork dinner in Beverly, Ohio
Christie Willis is a long-time educator, having served in the field for 24 years.
Meet Wood County schools’ next superintendent

Latest News

In a filing Monday, Senate President Matt Huffman and House Speaker and Ohio Redisricting...
GOP leaders: No contempt in 4th set of Ohio legislative maps
Opening arguments are set in a lawsuit in West Virginia accusing several drug makers of...
West Virginia lawsuit against opioid makers set to start
WTAP News @ 11 - Mary's House
WTAP News @ 11 - Mary's House
Mary's House holding a smoked chicken and pork fundraiser
Mary’s House is holding a smoked chicken and pork dinner in Beverly, Ohio