Obituary: Berg, Karan J.

By Andrew Noll
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Karan J. Berg passed away suddenly in her home on March 26, 2022.

She is survived by 3 daughters, a son, brother and several nieces and nephews and lots of grandchildren. 

She was preceded in death by her parents, Camma and James Gaskins a brother and sister.

Her wishes were to be cremated and a private viewing by family members was held on March 28, 2022.  McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

May she fly high with the angels.

