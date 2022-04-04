Obituary: Berg, Karan J.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Karan J. Berg passed away suddenly in her home on March 26, 2022.

She is survived by 3 daughters, a son, brother and several nieces and nephews and lots of grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Camma and James Gaskins a brother and sister.

Her wishes were to be cremated and a private viewing by family members was held on March 28, 2022. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

May she fly high with the angels.

