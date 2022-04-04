Advertisement

Obituary: Blair, Lois E. Brown

By Andrew Noll
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Lois E. Brown Blair, 88, of Vienna, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Ohio Valley Health Care.

She was born July 22, 1933, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Luther Earl and Nolah Pearl Modesitt Brown.

Lois was a 1951 graduate of Parkersburg High School and retired from the State of WV. She enjoyed playing the piano, cooking, shopping at Mardels and spending time with her family, including her cat, Star. She was a member of St. John United Methodist Church, of Vienna, and a member of United Methodist Women. Lois was a Sunday school teacher of children throughout her life.

She is survived by her two children, Doug Blair of Rockbridge, Ohio and Susan Blair- Casey and her husband, Larry of Vienna; daughter-in-law, Kathy Blair; grandchildren, Ashley Casey-McPherson (Clint), Matthew (Amy Arnold) Blair, Jennifer Blair and Lindsey Blair; granddaughter-in-law, Ruth Casey; and two great-grandchildren, Hunter and Sophia.

In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Reverend G. Bryan Blair; one son, Reverend Gregory Blair; grandson, Larry John “L.J.” Casey II; and two grandchildren, Emily and Daniel Blair.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm on Friday, April 8, 2022 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna with Reverend Dean Cole officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Thursday and one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

