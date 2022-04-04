Obituary: Davis, Randy

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Randy Davis 41, of Marietta passed away at 3:34 am, Sunday, April 3, 2022.

He was born July 27, 1980, at Marietta a son of Rile Davis of Newport and Rhonda Martin of Marietta. He was employed as a Carpenter.

Randy is survived by his parents, daughter, 3 sisters: Amanda Davis, Brittany Martin and Latoya Davis all of Marietta and several nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were: stepfather Kenny Martin, grandparents: Shirley and Betty Davis, grandfather William Goodman and special friends Jerry Goodwin and Jeremy Thomas.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday (Apr. 6) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with visitation before the service beginning at 9:00 am.

Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

