Obituary: Huck, Jerome “Jerry” Clarence

LOWELL, Ohio (WTAP) - Jerome “Jerry” Clarence Huck, 82, of Lowell, Ohio, died on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Harmar Place in Marietta. He was born on May 7, 1939 in Marietta, to Herbert J. and Clara (Bauerbach) Huck.

Jerry graduated from Lowell High School in 1957. He served his country in the U.S. National Guard during the Vietnam Era. He had worked for Marietta Silos/Marietta Concrete, Globe Metallurgical and was a lifelong farmer. Jerry was a member of Our Lady of Mercy, Knights of Columbus in Churchtown, Our Lady of Mercy Men’s Club, Lowell Moose, Lowell American Legion, Farm Bureau and was a lifelong member of the Rifle Association. Jerry enjoyed family gatherings, especially during the holidays, and would often bring a variety of his homemade wines. It was important to him to support his family, church, community and charitable organizations. He was there to support his parents as they got older. Jerry was in charge of the church cemetery for many years, following in his father’s footsteps. He enjoyed working together with his neighbors, farming helping each other out in many ways. Jerry earned a couple nicknames over the years, including Jelly Face and Rollem Over Huck. He enjoyed playing his harmonica for his fellow residents and staff at Harmar Place and for family visits, whether they were in person or on facetime.

He is survived by his siblings, Marian Stalter, Virgil Huck (Martha), Lillian Schilling, Max Huck (Tess), Grace Randolph, Evelyn Arnold (Kenny), Neil Huck (Joyce) and Kenny Huck; brother in law, Bob Schwendeman; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Joseph Huck, Bertha Huck, Bobby Huck and Jeanette Schwendeman; brothers in law, Dale Stalter, Charles Schilling and Roger Randolph; sister in law, Pat Huck; two nephews, Greg Schilling and Preston John Huck; and great nephew, Mickel Huck.

Funeral Liturgy with Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, with The Rev. Dale Tornes celebrating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery, with full military honors. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Lowell Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home. Vigil services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday at 3:00 p.m.

Donations may be made in his memory to Our Lady of Mercy Building Fund or the L-A Fire and Rescue Squad. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Jerry’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

