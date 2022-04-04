Advertisement

Obituary: Kirkpatrick Jr., Emory Loyd

WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Emory Loyd Kirkpatrick, Jr., of Washington, West Virginia, passed away at home on April 4, 2022, after a long battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis and COPD. He was born on October 30, 1943, the son of Emory L. Kirkpatrick, Sr. and Annabell Kirkpatrick.

Loyd retired from Ohio Valley Transit Authority (Easy Rider) and was one of the original drivers when the company began operation in 1976. He was a former member and youth leader at the Evangelical Methodist Church and attended Broadway Nazarene Church in recent years. He was a member of the Nemesis Shrine Director’s Staff, the FFA Alumni at Parkersburg South High School, and a retired auctioneer. He enjoyed singing and music, especially Blue Grass Gospel.

Loyd is survived by his wife, Judy; daughter, Angela Lowther (Kenneth) of Hertford, North Carolina; son, Stephen Kirkpatrick (Teresa) of Washington; and six grandchildren, Dereck Kirkpatrick (Katrina), Kelsey Caplinger (Nathan), Abigail Kirkpatrick, all of Washington, West Virginia, and Noah, Hannah, and Ben Lowther of Hertford, North Carolina. He is also survived by four great-grandchildren, Barrett and Cooper Kirkpatrick and Maddalyn and Olivia Caplinger; sister-in-law, Linda Cochran (Rick) of Sebring, Florida; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jerry Kirkpatrick; sister, Marie Modesitt; two nephews, Cary Queen and Greg Cochran; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, with Pastor John Witmer officiating. Burial to follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

