Obituary: Nesselroad, Donald R.

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Donald R. Nesselroad, 86 of Vienna, WV passed away Friday, April 1, 2022 at his residence.

He was born December 7, 1935 in Parkersburg, WV to the late Ralph and Delia Bennett Nesselroad.

He graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1953 and worked as an Electrical Technician at Dupont for 49 years. Don volunteered helping people prepare their income taxes.

He married Mary Louise Smith on August 16, 1958 in St. Marys, WV. who survives as well as a daughter Debra Nesselroad of Parkersburg, WV., son Mark Nesselroad of Dallas, TX., a brother Robert Nesselroad (Judy) a niece Beth Ann Zimmerman both of Fairfield, OH., a nephew Jay Nesselroad (Phyllis) of Hamilton, OH., and a sister-in-law Ruth Hadley (Lee) of Newport, OH.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister Doris Jane Nesselroad, niece Julie Lynn Nesselroad and a sister-in-law Martha Smith.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Camden Ave., Church of Christ, Parkersburg, WV at 2:00 PM with Dana Slinglufs officiating.

Burial to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12-2 PM at the church.

Memorials may be made to Love and Care Nursing Home, 5368 Dupont Road, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

