Obituary: Powers, Earl A.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Earl A. Powers, 76 of Parkersburg passed away April 1, 2022 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born in Parkersburg, November 27, 1945 the son of the late Sanford and Garnet Boone Powers.

He was a U. S. Army veteran and had worked as a Salesman for Stork Bakery and later for Archway Cookies and Mike Sells Potato Chips.

Earl was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting and golfing. He loved to tell stories, give advice, tell jokes and had an incredible work ethic that he passed on to his children. Above all he loved his family and spending time with them.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Karlene J. Hinkle Powers of Parkersburg. His children, Susan Lori Powers- Perdue (Jim) of Parkersburg, Stacy Lynn Gilmore (Mike) of Harrisville, WV. Samantha Loren Powers and Shellby L’Lenore Powers both of Parkersburg and two special daughters. His grandchildren, Alexander Levi Perdue, Tiffany Lynn Gilmore, Emily Nicole Barnes (Tyler), Joshua Michael Gilmore and Eli Michael Gilmore. His great grandchildren, Ethan Connor Barnes and Evelyn Rose Barnes. His sister, Ruby Bonnett of Vienna and his brothers, Don Powers (Reva) of Belpre and Gary Powers of Parkersburg and his dear friends, Bob Stanley and Don Jobes.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 1:00pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Reverend Zach Brotsky officiating.

Military rites will be by Parkersburg American Legion Post #15.

Visitation will be Monday from 2-4 and 6-8pm. and Tuesday from noon until service time.

