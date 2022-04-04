Obituary: Sailer, Joseph Lawrence

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Joseph Lawrence Sailer, 82, of Marietta, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Friday, April 1, 2022.

He was the son of the late Roman L. and Lucille P. (Leonard) Sailer. Joe was born on July 29, 1939 in Detroit, Michigan. He was a graduate of Beaver Senior High School in Beaver, Pennsylvania and obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Morehead State University in Morehead, Kentucky. Joe was a member of The Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption and The Knights of Columbus.

On June 25, 1966, Joe married Janet Frances Campbell at Holy Family Catholic Church in Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife as well as his two daughters, Karen (Dan) DeVries and their children, Jack, Danny and Nicole of Charlotte, North Carolina and Lori (Keith) Tornes and their children Hannah (fiancé, Spencer), Joe and Jason of Findlay, Ohio. Also surviving Joe are his brother, Ed Sailer of Cincinnati, Ohio, his sister, Mary (Ed) Miller of Bellevue, Washington, sister-in-law, Katherine Armstrong of Cincinnati, Ohio, as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

His career had included being an area supervisor for Ashland Oil and Certified Oil Companies and a salesman for Umbaugh/Bonanza Pole Building Company.

During his lifetime, Joe enjoyed golfing, bowling, history, politics and was a loyal Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates fan. He treasured his family and most recently delighted in traveling to attend the high school graduations and college commencements of his grandchildren.

In accordance with his wishes, cremation will be observed through Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home with a memorial Mass to be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 11:00 am at The Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption in Marietta, Ohio, with The Reverend Father Dale Tornes as celebrant. Family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joe’s memory to: St. Mary School Foundation, 320 Marion Street, Marietta, Ohio 45750.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Joe's family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

