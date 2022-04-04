Obituary: Schoolcraft, Robert L.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Robert L. Schoolcraft, 91, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away April 2, 2022 at the Willows Center of Parkersburg. He was born July 11, 1930, in Ritchie County, WV, a son of the late Harley B. Schoolcraft and Grace Rogers Schoolcraft.

Robert served his country in the US Navy and then returned home where he retired from Johns Manville after several years. Robert attended the Crossroads United Methodist Church and Christ Mission Church. He was a member of the American Legion Post 15 of Parkersburg where he served as the Vice Commander for over 10 years and was a part of the Honor Guard. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge #3 and the Scottish Rite. Robert loved hunting, fishing and was an avid WVU fan.

He is survived by one son, Rodney Schoolcraft (Sally), of Waverly, WV; Two grandchildren, Lisa Yocum (Anthony), of Winterville, NC and Richie Schoolcraft (Brittney), of Vienna WV; and two great-grandchildren, Ryder Schoolcraft and Hayden Yocum.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by two wives, Phyllis Whitlatch Schoolcraft and Freda Schoolcraft.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 6th 2022 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna, with Pastor John Frum officiating. Burial will follow at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery with full military honors given by the American Legion Post 15. Visitation will be from 6 – 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 5th, 2022 at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank The Willows and Amedisys for their compassion and care they showed to their loved one.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:

Crossroads United Methodist Church

7390 Old St. Marys Pike Waverly, WV 26184

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Schoolcraft family.

