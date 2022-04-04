Obituary: Smith, Delmer

NEWPORT, Ohio (WTAP) - Delmer Smith who was born December 20, 1920, one of five children of David and Sarah Smith of Newport Ohio passed away on April 1, 2022.

Del was a lifelong resident of Marietta. An accomplished artist, he was happiest when spending time outdoors either fishing or tending his garden. Del was a proud WWII army veteran who served with distinction in the Pacific and was awarded the purple heart. For those who knew him, Del is remembered as one who was always quick to help others.

Del was preceded in death by his first wife Sophia in 1980, stepsons Steve Orders & Dave Orders, and recently by his second wife Nina Orders Smith with whom he shared a long and happy retirement.

He is survived by one child, Douglas Smith (Ellen) of Avon Lake Ohio, two grandchildren, Nathaniel Smith (Chrissie) of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Christiana Czinger (Kris) of Sheffield Village, Ohio and four great grandchildren Sylvia and Trevor Smith and James and Anna Czinger.

Additionally he is survived by stepchildren, Tom (Joyce) Orders of Marietta and Karen (Rhem) Orders of Salem, Ohio, as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Honoring his wishes, there will be no service, and the family will have a private memorial with Military rites at a later date. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

