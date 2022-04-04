Obituary: Taylor, Pennilow Kay Engle

ORMA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Pennilow Kay Engle Taylor, 73, of Orma, WV, passed away at her home on March 13, 2022.

She was born in Indianapolis, IN, on April 13, 1947, a daughter of the late Donald and Inez Fry Engle.

Penny retired from Indianapolis Star and News in 1991. She was a very sweet woman. She was loving, caring, and helped out anyone that she could. She will be missed very much; may God bless her and may she rest in peace.

In addition to her parents, he is preceded in death by Pauliine Frye Obermyer, Joseph Taylor, Joseph Padgett, Jeremiah Taylor, Don Engle, Donald Engle, Al Obermyer, and Thelma Taylor.

She is survived by daughter, Janice Taylor; step-daughters, Christina Taylor, Cindy Calahon, and Candy Olveria; eight nieces and nephews; one step-sister, Kathy Gasper, and one sister-in-law, Kathern Taylor.

At family request, no public service will be held at this time.

Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, has assisted the Taylor family with arrangements.

Interment will be in Foreman Cemetery, Clay County.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

