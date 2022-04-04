Obituary: Vaughn, Bryan Keith

DAVISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Bryan Keith Vaughn, 61, of Davisville passed away March 30, 2022 in Ripley, WV from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. He was born on November 6, 1960 in Parkersburg, WV a son of the late Jake and Mary Lou Moore Vaughn.

He is survived by two sons, Jason (Kelly) Vaughn, Jim (Felicity) Vaughn; one daughter, Kayla (Matt) Rexroad; five grandchildren, Mason, Ashlyn, Rozlynn, Finn, River; and one sister, Lori Modesitte.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Brenda Vaughn.

There will be no services or visitation.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.