Obituary: Wolfe, Regina Ann

WATERFORD, Ohio (WTAP) - Regina Ann Wolfe, 83, passed away at Harmar Place on March 31, 2022.

Regina was born in Waterford Ohio on July 15, 1938 to the Late Wilmer and Alice (Nicholas) Strahler. Regina went to be with her beloved husband, Shirley Leon Wolfe in Heaven. Regina and Shirley were married June 1, 1957 in St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Regina is preceded in Death by her loving husband Shirley, her parents Wilmer and Alice Strahler, a Loving son Mike, Sister Teresa Armstrong and son in law Bernie Schwendeman. Also preceding her in death was Father in law Oral Wolfe, Mother in law Ruby (Wient) Wolfe, and brother in law Nick Armstrong, Galen Davis Jim Stengel, Gary Wolfe, Robert Wolfe and Bill Smith.

Survived by Regina are three children. Son Bill (Lisa) Wolfe of Marietta, Son Terry (Catherine) Wolfe also Marietta and a Daughter Karen (Tom Dyar) Schwendeman of Churchtown, Eight Grandchildren Jessica (Liz Sell) Anderson, Gary (Tessa) Wolfe, Kristopher ( Danielle Gossett) Wolfe, Amanda (Josh) Greer, Kaleb (Autumn) Wolfe, Keith Schwendeman, Kourtney (Evan Saling) Wolfe and Shannon Wolfe, and Nine Great Grandchildren Brandon Huffman, Ryan Huffman, Madison Wolfe, Duncan Wolfe, Joseph Greer, Gracen Greer, Clarence Greer , Bristol Wolfe and Whitley Wolfe. Also Surviving are Sisters June Stengel, Rose Davis and Brother’s Bob (Delores) Strahler, Eugene (Sue) Strahler, Sister’s in Law Annabelle Wolfe, Barb Smith and Eileen (Dean) Gerber and Lots of Nieces and Nephews.

Regina went to school in Waterford for nine years and then completed her education at St. Mary’s Catholic School of Marietta. Regina Loved to Crochet, making gifts for family and friends. Regina was an active member of St. John Catholic Church, The VFW, Purple Heart Auxiliary, American Legion and The Moose Lodge. Regina Loved spending time with Family and Friends. She was active with activities and other residents at The Harmar Place.

In Lieu of flowers, Please make Donations to Harmar Place for a New Transport Van or The Shiners Hospital or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Friday (Apr. 8) at St. John Catholic Church in Churchtown with burial following in East Lawn Memorial Park.

Family will greet friends at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8.

Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

