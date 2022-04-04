Advertisement

Wood County Schools to hold meetings on upcoming bond issue

WTAP News @ 5- WC Bond Meeting
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County School board is giving people a chance to learn more about its upcoming bond.

The school system has a nearly $61 million bond issue on the May 10th primary ballot.

If approved the bond would help fund three new schools, other school projects, and athletic facility improvements throughout the county.

Wood County Schools will be holding three sessions for people to learn more about the bond and ask questions.

The first of those meetings is Tuesday, April 5 at 6:30. That meeting will take place at Williamstown High School.

The next two meetings will be held next week. On Monday, April 11 at Parkersburg South and Wednesday, April 13 at Parkersburg High School.

Both of those meetings are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.

The Wood County School Board will live-stream all of those meetings.

You can find a link to more information about the bond here.

