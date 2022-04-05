April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This month is dedicated to focusing on distracted driving prevention.

WTAP spoke to the Ohio State Highway Patrol to get information on distracted driving.

Over the last five years in the state of Ohio 64,108 crashes have been because of distracted driving. 226 of those resulted in fatal deaths.

“Last year, deaths on Ohio’s roads were at their highest since 2002, and we know that distracted driving is a big factor behind this increase,” said Governor Mike DeWine.

Sgt. Garic Warner says that there is more than one different qualification for distracted driving and all of them are a danger to you and those driving around you.

Sgt. Garic Warner from the OSHP said, “There is visual where you can take your eyes off the road. Manual where you can take your hands off the wheel and you’re touching the radio or doing something and cognitive where you just take your mind off the road. We see this a lot with speeding. So when you think about it when you’re texting or using a phone you’re doing all three.”

