Marietta College receives $1.2 million for incoming S.T.E.M students

WTAP News @ 5- MC receives $1.2 million for stem programs
By Kheron Alston
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Marietta College has found a new way to help the recruitment of upcoming freshman looking to enter the S.T.E.M field.

They recently received a $1.2 million grant from the Ohio Department of Higher Education.

Students who attend the school and are planning to major in health, technology, engineering and mathematics are eligible to benefit from the grant in the source of a scholarship.

Assistant VP of Enrollment Management, Emily Schuck, says she believes this can help with the future enrollment numbers.

“I think it demonstrates to them our commitment to the STEM majors in Ohio. Not only is the Ohio Department of Education partnering with them [students] but Marietta college is also committing to match a specific amount so that we are invested as well with the students and their success here within our STEM programs,” said Schuck.

Applications will be given to the students who qualify for the scholarship opportunity.

