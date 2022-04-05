Obituary: Farnsworth, Jennifer Dawn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jennifer Dawn Farnsworth, 56, of Parkersburg, peacefully passed away Monday, April 4, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born October 30, 1965, in Marietta, OH, a daughter of the late Jack D. and Avanell Lindsey Farnsworth.

Jennifer was a graduate of Williamstown High School and attended Mountain State College where she received her license in Phlebotomy.

She is survived by her loving companion of 25 years, Lance Tuttle of Parkersburg; brother, Robert Bruce Farnsworth (Pamela) of Proctorville, OH; sister-in-law, Brenda Farnsworth of Marietta; son, Jarron Farnsworth of Petroleum, WV; daughter, Autumn Wilson of Fairmont, WV; four granddaughters, Kaylee, Kymauna, Madilyn and Macy; a bonus son, PVT. Edward Tuttle of Arlington, VA; a bonus daughter, Misha Tuttle of Vienna; two bonus grandsons, Jacob and Bryson; five nieces, Veronica, Crysta, Taylor, Brooke and Brianna; and one nephew, Jeffrey.

In addition to her parents, Jennifer was preceded in death by two brothers, Bradley and Gregory Todd Farnsworth; and step-father, Jack Brookover.

A memorial service for Jennifer will be held at a later date. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory of Vienna is honored to assist the Farnsworth family.

