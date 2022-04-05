Advertisement

Obituary: Lane, Mary

By Andrew Noll
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Mary Lane, 91, of Marietta passed away on April 4, 2022.  She was born on June 27, 1930 a daughter of Lester and Frances Grub Lane.

Mary graduated from Marietta High School and worked 41 years at Keystone Shoe Store.  After that she worked for Cullen Account and the Keg Room.

She is survived by her cousins: Myrna Miller, Janet Danver, Norma Moore, Faye Patrick and Alan Wagner.

Her wishes were to be cremated and no services are planned at this time. Her ashes will be buried in Lynch Cemetery.  McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

