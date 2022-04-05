Obituary: McVey, Dwight “Ike”

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Dwight “Ike” McVey, 67, of Ripley, WV, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022 at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, WV.

He was born on December 15, 1954 in Parkersburg, a son of the late Virgil and Clara Townsend McVey.

Ike was a 1973 graduate of Parkersburg South High School and an avid WV fan.

He is survived by his son, Jared McVey (Megan) of Charlotte, North Carolina; grandson, Bennett McVey and a second little McVey due in June; daughter-in-law, Jennifer McVey; sisters, Patsy VanMeter (Jim) and Peg Edwards; brothers, Mike McVey (Barb) and Keith McVey (Kim); best friend and caregiver, John Harris; and special aunts, Anna Lou Buck and Betty Jo Townsend.

In addition to his parents, Ike was preceded in death by a son, Christopher “Shad” in 2020; niece, Jill VanMeter in 2016; his grandparents; and several aunts and uncles.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home, 521 Fifth Street, Parkersburg, with Randy Dornan officiating, concluding with burial in Sunset Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends 4:00 p.m – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Jill Van Meter Memorial Fund, 260 Gihon Village Plaza, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

Please visit vaughankimes.com to share a memory or message of sympathy with Ike’s family.

