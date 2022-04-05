Obituary: Plummer, Ricky Lee

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Ricky Lee Plummer, 62 of Belpre, Ohio died on April 2, 2022 at his home in Belpre.

He was born in Parkersburg, WV on July 9, 1959 and was the son of the late Ronald L. Plummer and Josephine Buchanan Scarlett.

He had worked at Chapman Printing Co in Parkersburg as a pressman for almost 40 years. He was a member of the Belpre Volunteer Fire Department for 25 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife Lisa Marie Helminski-Plummer, daughter, Heather (Jeremy) McDonald of Parkersburg, WV, son, Ron (Cyndi) Plummer of Little Hocking, Ohio, his grandchildren, Tyler, Haley, Conner, Ryley, Preston, two sisters, Melody (Mike) Cullen of Parkersburg, WV, Kelly Plummer of Cambridge, Ohio and a brother, Dave (Michelle) Plummer of Belpre, Ohio and his fur baby Sadie.Also surviving are special friends, Donnie & Mari Miller, Bobby & Becky Frank, Roger & Karla Flowers and Robert Vail III.

A special thanks to the Belpre Volunteer Fire Department, Shrivers Hospice and Ohio State University for all they did for Ricky.He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be on Thursday at 1:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with Pastor Jim Dickey officiating. Burial will follow in the Rockland Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and one hour prior to services on Thursday.

In lieu of other remembrances donations may be made to the Belpre Volunteer Fire Department or the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

