Obituary: Rader, Okey Nelson

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Okey Nelson Rader, 82, of Vienna, W.Va. passed away peacefully Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Camden Clark Medical Center with his family at his side.

He was born July 25, 1939 in Parkersburg, W.Va., a son of the late Daniel Webster and Violet Vaun Cline Rader.

Okey was a graduate of Parkersburg High School. He was a retired maintenance worker having been employed at DuPont, Ralph’s Market and City of Parkersburg. He was also the grounds keeper at the Masonic Home for 15+ years. Okey enjoyed volunteering at the Salvation Army, watching football and western movies, working on projects outdoors, swimming and traveling with his family. He was a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his children, Melissa (Harry) Montgomery of Vienna, Michael (Sheri) Rader of Davisville, and Mechelle Lewis and Matthew Rader, both of Parkersburg; a sister, Kathy (Ronald) Cowan; three brothers, Gary (Cindy) Rader, Eric (Darlene) Rader and James Miller; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his mother-in-law, Geraldine Watkins, 96, of Ravenswood; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Okey was preceded in death by his wife, Billie June “Dolly” Watkins Rader in 2015; two brothers, Richard and Fred Rader; and one sister, Patricia Sandy.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 8, 2022 at the Vaughan-Kimes Funeral Home, 521 – 5th Street, Parkersburg. Rev. Robin McQuain will officiate and burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 4 – 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be shared online at vaughankimes.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.