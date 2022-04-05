Advertisement

Obituary: Reynolds, Patty Renee

By Andrew Noll
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) - Patty Renee Reynolds, 71 of Elizabeth, WV. passed away April 1, 2022 at her residence.

She was born in Parkersburg the daughter of the late Carl Arnet and Beulah Irene Allman Somerville.

She had worked for several years as the Business Manager for Frames Etc. She loved being outdoors and mowing, working in her flowers and sometimes fishing.  She enjoyed crocheting and antiques. She was an avid NASCAR fan and was  the #1 Dale Earnhardt fan.  In her younger years she had enjoyed singing with her brother and had appeared at different venues around the area. She was a member of the Slate Chapel United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Tom Reynolds of Elizabeth;  Her brother, Gary Somerville (Sharon) of Elizabeth;  Her nephew, Kevin Somerville (Angie) of Elizabeth;  Her niece, Tammy Parsons (Jay) of Mineral Wells;  Her great nieces and nephews, Logan Campbell (Taylor) and their baby Cooper to arrive shortly of Belleville, Lauren Somerville (Coleman Evans) of Elizabeth and Delaney and Rylee Parsons of Mineral Wells and several other nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.  Cousins, Sherry, Claudette, Brenda and Regina who she spent time with over the years and other cousins and her best friend, Vickie Kelly (Mike).

Memorial services will be Friday at 7:00pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Reverend Danny McVey and Reverend Lloyd Keith officiating. 

Visitation will be Friday from 4:00pm until service time.

The family would like to thank Cindy Reynolds, Debbie Calhoun and Hospice for the care given to Patty.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome

