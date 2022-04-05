Obituary: Snodgrass, Michael Charles

MT. ZION, W.Va. (WTAP) - Michael Charles Snodgrass, 42, of Mt. Zion, WV, died suddenly on March 28, 2022, at his home.

Mike was born on November 1, 1979, in Elyria, OH.

He is survived by his wife Stephanie Snodgrass, mother Rita Adams, step-father Charlie Adams, brothers Kenny Capell, and James Adams.

A memorial service will be held on April 9, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., with Rev. David Weaver officiating, at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

