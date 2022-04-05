Reward offered in Gallia County cow killing

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Authorities in Gallia County are offering a reward for information that will lead to the arrest and prosecution of the people who shot and killed a cow in March.

According to a news release from the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, someone shot and killed the animal in the Racoon Road area of Clay Township.

The incident happened on March 20 around 9:45 p.m.

The release says that the shot came from a high-powered rifle out of a vehicle on the roadway.

The Ohio Farm Bureau is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to a person or persons involved with the crime being arrested and convicted.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.