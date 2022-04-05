Advertisement

Single car crash on I-77 leads to fatality

WTAP News @ Noon- Fatal Crash on I-77
By Zach Miles and Andrew Noll
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A single car crash on I-77 Monday evening has now been declared fatal.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Marietta post they received the call at approximately 5:35 p.m. on Monday.

The driver, Jeffery Whetstone of Caldwell, 48, was traveling south on I-77 when he partially flipped a 2003 Jeep Wrangler after hitting an embankment near mile marker nine.

He was taken to Marietta Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation, however, it is known the driver was wearing his seatbelt and alcohol is not suspected.

The Devola Fire Department also responded to the scene.

