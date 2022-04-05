Solar panel farm planned on former WVa coal mine site

JULIAN, W. Va. (AP) - A 3,000-acre solar energy farm is planned on a former coal mining site in southern West Virginia. Officials announced the project at a news conference Monday.

The estimated $320 million solar farm will be built along the borders of Boone and Lincoln County by the newly formed SEVA WV, a unit of Kansas City, Missouri-based Savion Energy.

Up to 300 workers are expected to be employed during construction on the solar project.

The park itself is expected to include industrial and commercial development, educational facilities and tourism and hospitality venues.

In addition, 80 miles of trails are planned on the property as an extension of the Hatfield-McCoy ATV system.

