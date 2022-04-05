State and local elections in Ohio begin Tuesday without new district maps

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) -The new Ohio district maps may not be ready but that isn’t stopping local and state elections from starting Tuesday.

Mail-in ballots started to be sent out to voters in Washington County Tuesday and Mandy Amos, Director of the Washington County Board of Elections says the state redistricting committee passed a new set of district maps last week but that the Ohio Supreme Court still has not accepted them.

However, Amos said people can still vote in a number of state and local races.

“So that means for in the office people can come in here to vote and through the mail if they asked for a ballot. Today was the first day we would mail their ballot to them,” Amos said.

Positions up for election on a state and local level include Governor, Attorney General, Auditor, Secretary, and Treasurer of State, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Senator, Representatives of Congress, Judge of the Court of Appeals and Common Pleas and County Commissioner and Auditor.

There are also two proposed tax levy renewals on the ballot. One is for all of Washington County for the purpose of providing funds for treatment programs for people with or at risk for mental illness and substance abuse disorders. Another is for the City of Belpre for the purpose of benefiting Fire and Emergency Medical Services.

There is also a bond issue and tax levy up for vote in Belpre for the benefit of Belpre city schools. If passed, Belpre City Schools would get the go-ahead to build a new middle and high school. The expected cost is $40 million dollars which would be repaid annually over 37 years.

Amos said another election may be held in August where people can vote in State House and Senate races.

“It could just confuse the voters,” Amos said. “If we do have it in August, they might potentially think they already voted and not come out to vote then. So, we will want to make sure that people come out for both elections.”

Amos says as of now, not as many people are requesting mail-in ballots for this election compared to past primary races.

“So far it seemed a little slower than other elections when we have a governor on the ballot, which are usually a little higher than other elections, except for presidential is the most. But, this one has seemed a little slow.”

People can vote at the board of elections located at 204 Davis Avenue in Marietta now until May 3rd and mail-in ballots can be requested until the end of this month. For more info on where and how to vote in Washington County visit the board of elections website.

