Student Athlete of the Week: Lilly Franchino

SAW: Lily Franchino
SAW: Lily Franchino(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERFORD, Ohio. (WTAP) -

Lilly Franchino, a senior from Waterford high school is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week.

As a multi-sport athlete, competing for the volleyball team, basketball team and softball team, Lilly still holds a 3.9 GPA.

She just recently became a state champion basketball player and has now moved into the softball season for the Lady Wildcats.

With only a couple months left in her senior year, Lilly is ready for the next part of her life and she is eager to see what the future holds.

