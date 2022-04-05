Student Athlete of the Week: Lilly Franchino

WATERFORD, Ohio. (WTAP) -

Lilly Franchino, a senior from Waterford high school is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week.

As a multi-sport athlete, competing for the volleyball team, basketball team and softball team, Lilly still holds a 3.9 GPA.

She just recently became a state champion basketball player and has now moved into the softball season for the Lady Wildcats.

With only a couple months left in her senior year, Lilly is ready for the next part of her life and she is eager to see what the future holds.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.