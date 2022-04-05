WVU-Parkersburg receives over $1 million in grants for agriculture program

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia University at Parkersburg is receiving significant grants to help the agriculture department.

The commuter college is receiving $500 thousand from the college’s board of governors, and more than half a million dollars is coming from a congressional grant from the state level.

The college is looking to add the funds to the farm area of its school. And renovate both the soil and facilities of the area.

“The new agro facility that we will be building will have a shop to make the farm more operational. To be able to work on equipment, as well as teach students in the future. We will also have classrooms in those buildings and offices,” says agriculture director, John Riggs.

The school says that this new program will allow for new facilities for students to learn in a better environment and get a more diverse major option.

“So, this is going to provide great opportunities for those future generations that are going to be able to stay into the agriculture business. And not only be able to do it for themselves and their family but to be able to do this as a business also,” says facilities vice president and chief of staff, Brady Whipkey.

Officials with the program say that the renovations should be complete by next year.

The college would like to thank senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito.

As well as Mary Ann Ketelsen of Mister Bee’s potato chips.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.