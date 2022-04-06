Advertisement

Academic Achiever of the Week: Claire Schenkel

WTAP News @ 10- Academic Achiever of the Week: Claire Schenkel
By Andrew Noll
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Claire Schenkel is a senior at Marietta High School with a 3.8 cumulative GPA.

She spoke about what drives her to succeed in the classroom.

“Well I’m a student-athlete so keeping my grades up during the season has always been important to me. That kind of pushes me to work a little harder and getting into college was always a big thing for me,” said Schenkel.

Schenkel is undecided about where she will continue her education next fall. She says she wants to study either architecture or interior design because she wants to help others.

“I like the kind of residential stuff like helping people with their houses. HGTV is my favorite thing ever,” said Schenkel.

Schenkel is very involved with extracurriculars at school. She is a member of the girl’s soccer team, the track & field team, key club, the National Honors Society, and the Health Professional Affinity Community (HPAC).

She talked about senior night during the soccer season being her favorite memory of senior year.

“Just the vibe. How many people attended. My parents and everyone just celebrating me and all of the other seniors. It was a good night,” said Schenkel.

Even though she is undecided about next fall Schenkel’s top choices are Ohio University, Miami University of Ohio, and Fairmont State University.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A single car crash on I-77 Monday evening has now been declared fatal.
Single car crash on I-77 leads to fatality
Belpre Fire
Multiple fire departments battling house fire in Belpre
Jennifer Dawn Farnsworth Obit
Obituary: Farnsworth, Jennifer Dawn
Community toolshed applications open on April 11
Community tool shed opens to the public in Parkersburg on April 11
Michael Charles Snodgrass Obit
Obituary: Snodgrass, Michael Charles

Latest News

Gibbs blamed the Ohio Supreme Court for drawing out Ohio’s redistricting fight.
Ohio Rep. Bob Gibbs retires abruptly, blames fight over maps
A former federal prosecutor and West Virginia native who comes from generations of coal miners...
Former opioids prosecutor appointed to W. Va. high court
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has missed deadlines in recent months to pay the U.S. government...
W. Va. Gov. Justice repeatedly late paying mine safety penalties
West Virginia’s highway cleanup event is set for this month, and the state Department of...
W. Va. highway cleanup program taking registrations for event