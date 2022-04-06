Academic Achiever of the Week: Claire Schenkel

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Claire Schenkel is a senior at Marietta High School with a 3.8 cumulative GPA.

She spoke about what drives her to succeed in the classroom.

“Well I’m a student-athlete so keeping my grades up during the season has always been important to me. That kind of pushes me to work a little harder and getting into college was always a big thing for me,” said Schenkel.

Schenkel is undecided about where she will continue her education next fall. She says she wants to study either architecture or interior design because she wants to help others.

“I like the kind of residential stuff like helping people with their houses. HGTV is my favorite thing ever,” said Schenkel.

Schenkel is very involved with extracurriculars at school. She is a member of the girl’s soccer team, the track & field team, key club, the National Honors Society, and the Health Professional Affinity Community (HPAC).

She talked about senior night during the soccer season being her favorite memory of senior year.

“Just the vibe. How many people attended. My parents and everyone just celebrating me and all of the other seniors. It was a good night,” said Schenkel.

Even though she is undecided about next fall Schenkel’s top choices are Ohio University, Miami University of Ohio, and Fairmont State University.

