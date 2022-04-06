Cairo Volunteer Fire Department now able to pay members, says more funding is needed from the state

CAIRO, W.Va. (WTAP) -The Cairo Volunteer Fire Department has reached a major milestone by being able to pay some of its members.

“We’re really excited about this. This is a big deal for us and a big deal for the community,” said Zach Foster, Chief of the Cairo Volunteer Fire Department.

“We’re staffing now an EMT here Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. So, they get an hourly rate and we are also paying drivers per call to come in and take transports and to take calls.”

Foster said this is all thanks to the funds they receive from responding to emergency medical calls and transporting people to and from various hospitals and treatment centers.

However, Foster said this is just a band-aid solution to the many challenges the department faces. He said he was hoping that state Senate Bill 420 would have passed earlier this year which would have provided twice the funding the department now receives from the state.

“If you could double out state funding for the fire departments in West Virginia, you would see more recruitment, better retention, better equipment,” he said. “In recent years, fire departments in West Virginia were required to carry more equipment, required to train more, the workload is getting harder, but our funding is just getting less and less.

And, a lot of people don’t think about it, but inflation and gas prices recently, that affects us too. So, every time we go fill these trucks up at the pump it hurts. And it was kind of a blow when they didn’t pass that bill-that would have really helped.”

While Foster said the department is in dire need of more funding, he says he is proud to provide more paying jobs for the community, a community he grew up in and has chosen to invest in.

“We’re seeing more stores open, more people move here, our emergency services are getting better,” Foster said.

“It’s a good time to live in Cairo. It really is.”

