Former opioids prosecutor appointed to W. Va. high court

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - A former federal prosecutor and West Virginia native who comes from generations of coal miners has been appointed to the state’s highest court.

C. Haley Bunn of Oceana, Wyoming County, will join the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals. Bunn fills the seat vacated by former Justice Evan Jenkins, who resigned to return to the private practice of law in February.

Bunn began her legal career in private practice in Charleston before serving seven years as a federal prosecutor.

Her primary focus as a prosecutor was southern West Virginia’s opioid epidemic.

