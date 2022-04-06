Advertisement

Informational meetings on Wood County Schools Bond Levy held

By Kirk Greenfield
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The first of three informational meetings for the public was held Tuesday evening at Williamston High School.

Wood County School Superintendent Will Hosaflook made a presentation explaining the status of school buildings and why the bond is needed.

The $60.85 million bond call has the potential to be combined with 21 million from the WV School building authority for a possible $81.85 million in local construction and facility renovation.

The meeting drew only 16 people.

The information will be presented at two additional meetings around the community. One is on Monday, April 11th at Parkersburg South and the other is on Wednesday, April 13th at Parkersburg High School.

Both of those meetings are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.

