Jackson County W. Va. teen in custody; accused of bringing gun on school bus

School with police lights
School with police lights(MGN)
By WTAP News
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - A 15-year-old Jackson County W. Va. student is in custody after being found with a gun on a school bus, according to authorities.

According to a Facebook post from Jackson County Schools, schools officials let the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department know about a report of a weapon in a student’s backpack on the school bus.

A post on the Sheriff’s Facebook page says the deputies responded to a county elementary school where the student was safely taken into custody. A gun, magazine, and ammunition are in possession of the sheriff’s department.

A message posted on the School’s website says: Students are trained to report safety concerns to school officials or an adult. “The training of see something, say something, certainly has paid off today,” stated Superintendent Blaine Hess. “We train and rely on our students and staff to be alert to potential safety threats. This situation is an example of that training working as intended. I appreciate the quick response of school administrators and our Sheriff’s Department to ensure the safety of our students and staff,” Hass stated.

Jackson County Schools say that schools will operate normally.

WTAP will have more information as it becomes available.

