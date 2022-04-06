Justice announces West Virginia’s “Country Roads” will undergo major repairs

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -The country roads throughout West Virginia are going to see some major improvements this year thanks to a series of paving projects.

Governor Jim Justice and West Virginia Department of Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston announced Wednesday that over 800 miles worth of roadways will be resurfaced this year, with projects taking place in all 55 counties across the state. These projects alone will add up to $208 million.

“We are the destination on all the travel guides,” Justice said.

“West Virginia is the place to come to. Would you have ever, ever thunk it? Would you have really have ever, ever thunk it? So much goodness, diversification, not forgetting our natural resources, all the different things we are doing…tourism exploding…on and on and on and on…you can’t do it without the roads. You can’t do any of it without the roads.”

Justice and Wriston also unveiled the 2022 Statewide Interactive Roadwork Map. People can access this online tool and see what roads near them are scheduled to be improved this year.

The map also provides real-time stats on how much roadwork has been completed across a variety of categories.

