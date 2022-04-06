Advertisement

Justice announces West Virginia’s “Country Roads” will undergo major repairs

WTAP News @ 5- Over 800 miles of roads to be repaved in WV
By Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -The country roads throughout West Virginia are going to see some major improvements this year thanks to a series of paving projects.

Governor Jim Justice and West Virginia Department of Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston announced Wednesday that over 800 miles worth of roadways will be resurfaced this year, with projects taking place in all 55 counties across the state. These projects alone will add up to $208 million.

“We are the destination on all the travel guides,” Justice said.

“West Virginia is the place to come to. Would you have ever, ever thunk it? Would you have really have ever, ever thunk it? So much goodness, diversification, not forgetting our natural resources, all the different things we are doing…tourism exploding…on and on and on and on…you can’t do it without the roads. You can’t do any of it without the roads.”

Justice and Wriston also unveiled the 2022 Statewide Interactive Roadwork Map. People can access this online tool and see what roads near them are scheduled to be improved this year.

The map also provides real-time stats on how much roadwork has been completed across a variety of categories.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A single car crash on I-77 Monday evening has now been declared fatal.
Single car crash on I-77 leads to fatality
Jennifer Dawn Farnsworth Obit
Obituary: Farnsworth, Jennifer Dawn
Belpre Fire
Multiple fire departments battling house fire in Belpre
Community toolshed applications open on April 11
Community tool shed opens to the public in Parkersburg on April 11
Michael Charles Snodgrass Obit
Obituary: Snodgrass, Michael Charles

Latest News

Zach Foster, Cairo Volunteer Fire Department Chief
Cairo Volunteer Fire Department now able to pay members, says more funding is needed from the state
A Parkersburg man appeared in Wood County Magistrate Court before Judge Robert Waters this...
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to third degree arson charge
Gibbs blamed the Ohio Supreme Court for drawing out Ohio’s redistricting fight.
Ohio Rep. Bob Gibbs retires abruptly, blames fight over maps
A former federal prosecutor and West Virginia native who comes from generations of coal miners...
Former opioids prosecutor appointed to W. Va. high court