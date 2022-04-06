Advertisement

Kassidy Trimble signs with Wayneburg University to play softball

WTAP News @ 6
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Parkersburg South High School senior Kassidy Trimble made her decision to play softball for the Waynesburg University Yellow Jackets for her college career.

Kassidy held her signing ceremony at the high school on Wednesday, and she was joined by her friends, teammates, and family members for the special occasion.

Kassidy says she fell in love with the campus on her visit, and she is excited about the dynamic around the Yellow Jacket softball team.

