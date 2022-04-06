Leslie Huffman signs with Fairmont State

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Leslie Huffman, a senior from Parkersburg Catholic has officially signed with Fairmont State to continue her athletic and academic career.

As a star basketball player in the state of West Virginia, Leslie helped lead Parkersburg Catholic to their first state championship win since 2006.

This past season, she was named as a First Team All West Virginia player and captain for girl’s basketball.

Leslie will be joining her older sister and some former teammates at Fairmont State this upcoming basketball season.

While playing for the Falcons, she will also be studying nursing at Fairmont State.

