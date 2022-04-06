Local library will host poetry workshop event led by published poets

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In honor of National Poetry Month, the Parkersburg and Wood County Library is hosting what they’re calling The MOV Poetry All Stars.

It’s an event that will bring writers together to polish their craft and listen to published poets read their work. All six poets featured are from West Virginia or Ohio.

After featured poets introduce themselves, read their work, and hold a question and answer panel, participants will break into groups, choosing which poets they want to workshop under.

Event Organizer Bonnie Proudfoot says the poets were selected so that participants would be exposed to a variety of different styles.

“Every one of their sensibilities is different. It’s like being in a room full of paintings. It’s not all landscapes. Some are urbanscapes, you know, some are abstract…,”

Workshops will vary as well. Topics include letter poems, food poems, poetry basics, among other subjects.

The event will take place this Saturday at the Parkersburg and Wood County Public Library on Emerson Avenue from 10 AM to 3 PM. There are still open spots left and it’s also free.

To reserve your place, call 304-420-4587.

